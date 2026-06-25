How Would You Attack Bryant Haines’ Defense? Tonight We’re Building the Game Plan.

Shannon Griffith | Lead Football Analyst | TheHoosier.com

One of the questions I’ve been asked more than any other since Indiana’s remarkable run to the 2025 National Championship is simple:

“Coach, how do you attack Bryant Haines’ defense?”

It’s a fair question.

After all, Haines has established himself as one of the brightest defensive coordinators in college football. His aggressive pressure packages, simulated blitzes, disguised coverages and ability to create negative plays have become defining characteristics of Indiana’s defense. Simply put, offenses don’t beat themselves against Indiana—they’re often forced into mistakes by a defensive coordinator who consistently stays one step ahead.

As a former offensive coordinator and head coach, I’ve spent countless hours preparing game plans against outstanding defenses. One lesson I’ve learned is this: you don’t beat great defenses by hoping they make mistakes. You beat them by understanding exactly what they’re trying to accomplish and forcing them to play outside their comfort zone.

That thought process inspired tonight’s special edition of Hoosier Tailgate.

Rather than simply discussing Indiana’s defense, we’re going to step inside the offensive meeting room.

Using an authentic coordinator-style call sheet, game film and a simulated game plan, I’ll walk viewers through exactly how I would prepare an offense to face Bryant Haines’ defense.

We’ll discuss why winning first down is critical, how tempo can limit defensive substitutions and disguise, why moving the quarterback changes the math for a pressure defense, and how concepts like wide zone, screens, RPOs and movement passes can help an offense stay ahead of the chains.

This isn’t about suggesting Bryant Haines’ defense is easy to attack. Quite the opposite.

The challenge of facing an elite defense is what makes football the ultimate chess match. Every offensive call forces a defensive adjustment. Every defensive adjustment demands another offensive answer. That’s the strategic battle we’ll explore throughout the show.

Before we head into the Film Room, we’ll also break down several of the biggest stories surrounding Indiana Football, including the commitment of linebacker Cain Brackney, the NFL’s response regarding former Indiana quarterback Brendan Sorsby, the biggest takeaways from Curt Cignetti’s recent interview with Adam Breneman, and what to watch as Big Ten Media Days approach.

If you’ve ever wanted to know how a coaching staff prepares for a championship-caliber defense, tonight’s episode is for you.

We’re not just talking football.

We’re building the game plan.

Tonight on Hoosier Tailgate

Indiana lands linebacker Cain Brackney after flipping him from UCLA

Brendan Sorsby’s NFL outlook following the league’s decision

Five takeaways from Curt Cignetti’s conversation with Adam Breneman

Big Ten Media Days preview

Sunday Staff Meeting: How I Would Attack Bryant Haines’ Defense

How I Would Attack Bryant Haines’ Defense ESPN-style Film Room with a complete offensive coordinator call sheet

A simulated game plan showing how the strategy unfolds drive by drive

Join us tonight as we step inside the meeting room and think like offensive coordinators preparing for one of college football’s premier defenses.

🕰️: 7:30 PM

📺: https://www.youtube.com/live/mQxCYMZQ8WQ?si=jNAx29-F-SLRRSA0