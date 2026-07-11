'I think he was right': TCU's Sonny Dykes agrees with Curt Cignetti's assessment on Josh Hoover

In the early stages of spring practice, Curt Cignetti was at it again. During a press conference, he made headlines for a brash comment he made — same old Cignetti.

But this time, it was regarding something TCU head coach Sonny Dykes said about transfer quarterback Josh Hoover. This stirred up emotion from both fan bases, while it appeared as if each head coach was putting down the other.

Dykes cited Hoover’s turnover rate as an area of frustration: “he turned the ball over 42 times in those 31 starts” Dykes said. And when Cignetti was asked about Hoover and his previous turnover issues, he didn’t hold back from taking a shot at the Horned Frogs while also propping up his own program.

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“When Josh got here, he met his two new best friends — great defense and a really good run game,” Cignetti said with a smirk back on April 2.

And now, Dykes has finally responded to that comment.

“There’s a lot of truth to what (Cignetti) said,” Dykes said during Big 12 Media Days. “There’s a million different reasons why he (Hoover) turned it over. But (Cignetti) was fair. I think he was right. When you don’t have to score 50 points to win, it’s a lot easier.”

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This response was essentially in lockstep with what Cignetti said three months earlier, as the Indiana head coach didn’t dismiss the turnovers entirely but made sure to provide the context that with Indiana’s run game and defense, there won’t be as much pressure on Hoover to force throws.

And with the “you don’t have to score 50 points to win” comment from Dykes, he’s admitting that Hoover indeed did have to force things in an attempt to outscore the opponent, which frequently scored in the 40s and 50s on TCU’s defense. It’s a bit of a shot at his own team, but at least for Cignetti’s sake, it’s confirmation that what he said wasn’t out of line.

“We’ve got to clean up some of the turnovers, obviously, which Coach Dykes made light of,” Cignetti said to preface his earlier statement, making it known that IU was actively working on the turnovers with Hoover, something that the Hoosiers hope to limit throughout the 2026 season.

TCU is also looking for improvement on its end without Hoover as well. Dykes admitted the turnovers weren’t a Hoover issue but rather a system error on the part of the program as a whole — something that IU fans should view as a promising sign that the turnovers might not carry over to his upcoming year with IU.

Indiana’s Josh Hoover (10) during spring practice at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

“I took the heat because of what I said about Josh, but in that same quote that nobody picked up on, I said when your quarterback turns the ball over, it’s really the coaches’ responsibility as much or more than it’s the quarterback’s,” Dykes explained. “That’s why we have a new offensive coordinator, because we want to run the football and we want to put our quarterback in a less bad situation.”

In his original comment, Dykes wasn’t necessarily putting Hoover down, but when things get taken out of context, and then Cignetti responds with a compliment to his program, controversy can get created out of thin air.

But that’s just college sports for you. TCU fans weren’t pleased that Hoover decided to transfer, while IU fans are anxious that turnovers could be a problem this season. And now that the dust has settled, it appears that all parties have found common ground.

A TCU defense that was ranked 72nd in points allowed per game wasn’t doing any favors, while a seemingly nonexistent run attack put immense pressure on Hoover to move the ball downfield exclusively through the air.

Indiana won’t have these issues in 2026, as the defense projects to be one of the best in the country, while the offensive line and running back combination should allow for a very productive run game. Everything IU does on offense begins on the ground, which allows the field to open up for the passing game.

Hoover won’t experience nearly as much pressure, both literally from opposing defenses and also from having to do it all like he needed to last year at TCU. With the brief controversy between Dykes and Cignetti over, all that’s left is for Hoover to go out and show what he can do for the Hoosiers.

And like Cignetti said, with the weapons at his disposal, he should be in for a great year in Bloomington.

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