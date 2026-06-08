'I’m willing to put in the work every day': Sam Alexis transferred to Indiana for 'opportunity' -- Now he's taking full advantage of it

Sam Alexis transferred to Indiana in order to have an opportunity to showcase his skills on a larger scale — and to have the moments he’s had over the last few weeks. While Alexis isn’t expected to hear his name called on draft night in a few weeks, his play at Indiana was a catalyst for numerous pre-draft workouts.

Despite playing just one season in Bloomington, he showed glimpses of his potential and was a terrific way to end a career that spanned 121 games and three programs. From UT-Chattanooga to Florida to Indiana, every stop brought a different role and allowed him to learn and grow to take his game to new heights.

“Just having the opportunity. I came from Florida playing behind guys like Tommy and Condo and Rueben. Just going somewhere where I could just showcase my talents at the highest level as well,” said Alexis, following his workout with the Indiana Pacers last week, of his one year at Indiana. “Having more of an opportunity, was able to start and play in front of one of the best fanbases in college basketball.”

After winning a National Championship at Florida playing a reserve role, he averaged 8.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game for Indiana while starting the final 23 games of the season. He went on to shoot 68.7 percent on the year, setting a new Indiana single-season record for field goal percent.

While Alexis noted his percent was thanks to the shooters and skill around him, there’s no question he showed a side to him that wasn’t on display nearly enough over his first three seasons. But that’s not where his game started or ended.

The Pacers were one of four workouts that Alexis has participated in up to this point. At 6-foot-9 and slightly undersized at the center position, he’s showed a toughness and physicality that he can take to the next level. So while finishing at the rim may be at the top of the list of his assets, he wants to show much more during his pre-draft process.

“I’m trying to show them I’m skilled enough to be on the perimeter, being able to guard every position, and just being able to show them I can shoot it a little bit,” Alexis said. “Just a great energy guy — a great teammate. I’m willing to put in the work every day.”

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The results haven’t necessarily come easy, but the work has always been on display. Whether it was his All-Defensive Team honors at Chattanooga or the experience he gained against All-SEC and All-American performers like Alex Condon, Rueben Chinyelu and Thomas Haugh while at Florida. Or the main paint presence and focal point of the front court while at Indiana. It’s all led him to now.

“It’s going to help a lot because I’m not the tallest guy when I’m in the NBA,” Alexis said of his experience and also playing in physical conferences. “So, just the physicality. Just being tough, being mentally strong. You’re going to play against bigger guys every day (in the NBA).”

That underdog, mentally strong mindset has allowed Alexis to come a long way. But it’s been a path that started where he was last week, Indianapolis, giving him a full circle moment along the way.

“What’s crazy was like my first AAU tournament was here in Indianapolis,” he said. “So, I remember just seeing the Pacers logo a lot when I was younger and that’s when I just started kind of playing basketball. It’s kind of a full-circle moment just going to Indiana, coming back here (Indianapolis), working out with the Pacers.”

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