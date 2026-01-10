In Peach Bowl over Oregon, Indiana's takeover of Atlanta was encapsulated on very first play from scrimmage

The roar from Indiana’s crowd was deafening.

The ear-shattering cheers of “Hoo Hoo Hoo, Hoosiers” were heard from the minute fans were allowed in the stadium two hours before kickoff — expected for a big-time home game, but for a neutral-site matchup?

Virtually unheard of.

But after the excitement of the opening kick died down, there was a lull in the persistent noise that had built all day. Almost silence, as Oregon took the field for the first series of the contest.

The noise rose as quarterback Dante Moore lined up for the snap, and two seconds after he received the ball and dropped back to pass, your eardrums could’ve shattered.

The roar was back at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but this time, it was different.

Indiana cornerback D’Angelo Ponds jumped Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson’s route and intercepted Moore’s pass at the 25-yard line. And after a 25-yard dash to the end zone, Indiana was up 6-0.

After the extra point, the Hoosiers were up 7-0 a total of 11 seconds into the game. The stadium was practically shaking. It was pure jubilation for just about 65,000 of the 75,604 fans in attendance for the Peach Bowl.

It was the first time a BCS or College Football Playoff game began with a pick-six, a moment that immediately set this semifinal apart. Ponds’ play wasn’t just historic in terms of what it meant for Indiana — it made history for the entire sport.

But Indiana wasn’t done just yet. The Hoosiers would embark on a performance that left absolutely no doubt. By the first half’s end, it was 35-7, and at one point in the fourth quarter, IU was up 56-15.

The score eventually went final at 56-22, Indiana’s second playoff win by at least 30 points in as many games. Indiana forced multiple turnovers and consistently put Oregon behind the chains, never allowing the Ducks to settle in.

On offense, Fernando Mendoza was clinical once again, allowing for more complimentary football between a balanced rushing attack and Indiana’s quarterback spreading the ball out to the Hoosiers’ receivers.

A lot went into the victory, but “it all started with Ponds’ pick-six,” according to Curt Cignetti.

Rose Bowl Postgame Q&A: Curt Cignetti, players react to Indiana’s win over Oregon

It was utter domination from Cignetti’s team, leading it to its first national championship appearance, right after its first semifinal appearance, its first quarterfinal appearance and its first Big Ten championship appearance.

The Hoosiers have checked off all those boxes, winning at every turn. They remain unbeaten in a season that has become historic for all the right reasons — and one you could argue started to become real when Indiana beat Oregon back in October.

But the Peach Bowl’s nature as a rematch raised questions about whether Indiana could beat a team like Oregon twice. Indiana heard those questions and answered them on the very first play — and then again and again as the game went on.

“Like today, I look at all the media and stuff, they were like, ‘Oh, teams can’t beat the same team twice in a season. It’s hard to beat them twice,’ but we always do it,” safety Louis Moore said postgame.

Having something to prove is nothing new for Indiana. Since Cignetti took over, the Hoosiers have had to prove countless doubters wrong, but now, it’s Indiana that is the clear favorite to win the national title.

And they’ve done so by being the more poised team throughout the season. The Hoosiers don’t beat themselves, and they’re almost always clearly the more prepared team. The Peach Bowl against Oregon was no exception, as even on the first play from scrimmage, Ponds knew what was coming.

“So coming out, I kind of knew it was an RPO type of deal. I played off so I could break on the ball. Kind of read his eyes and got a jump on it. It was an amazing feeling walking into the end zone,” Ponds said after Indiana punched its ticket to the national title game.

Of course, there were 59 minutes and 49 seconds of football following Ponds’ pick-six, but that’s the play that’ll stick with people. That’s the play Cignetti mentioned first when he sat down to meet with the media, and that’s the kind of play that gets a crowd energized for the rest of the game.

Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D’Angelo Ponds (5) intercepts a pass intended for Oregon Ducks wide receiver Malik Benson (4) and runs it back for a touchdown Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

“Try five, get six” Moore said with a smile on his face, using the mantra that was proven to be right when Oregon did try No. 5 Ponds, and he did take it back for six points.

And when it was all said and done, Indiana wrapped up a beatdown of the No. 5 team in the country. Playoff semifinals aren’t supposed to go that way, but Indiana under Cignetti is anything but conventional.

That was on full display against the Ducks in Atlanta. A neutral-site win by 34 points isn’t normal, but none of this is. Indiana being in the national championship isn’t supposed to happen, and yet it is.

But the fact that the Hoosiers aren’t just winning — they’re killing teams on the road to the national title — is just icing on the cake.

“To be able to have these big wins really proves that we belong here, you know. It means a lot to us, it means a lot to our team, you know, just to show everybody what we can do,” tight end Riley Nowakowski said after the win over Oregon.

A lopsided win in a rematch against one of the best teams in the sport might seem like the pinnacle for Indiana, but there’s still a dream out there that the Hoosiers are chasing. At 15-0, they have an opportunity to become the first 16-0 national champion in modern history.

Indiana is just one game away from closing the book on one of the greatest sports stories in human existence, and a statement made in the Peach Bowl is just the latest chapter. The win in Atlanta seems incredible, and that’s because it is — but it’s not the end.

MORE: After beating Oregon, Indiana is one win away from ‘everything’

Yet for now, Indiana fans were able to celebrate another historic victory. And fittingly, they were able to begin celebrating after the very first play from scrimmage.

Once the clock hit triple zeros and the Hoosiers secured the 34-point win, Cignetti belted out the same chant he did after the Rose Bowl — the same chant Indiana fans were singing all day long, a roar that once again filled the stadium.

“Hoo, Hoo, Hoo, Hoosiers.”

