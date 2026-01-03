In Rose Bowl victory, Indiana's offensive "conglomerate" was a perfect balancing act

Executing an offense can often be a balancing act, even for the best football teams. The decision to either lean on the ground game versus trying to create explosive plays through the passing attack can be extremely tough, but for Indiana in the Rose Bowl, it was an opportunity to show just how efficient its offense can be.

On one of the grandest stages in college football, the Hoosiers’ offense was straight-up clinical. With a perfectly executed game plan from offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan, a foundational rushing attack predicated on the offensive line, and a passing masterpiece by quarterback Fernando Mendoza, IU put together an incredible performance in its 38-3 win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

It was almost perfect, but one blemish on the record was the opening drive of the ballgame. The Hoosiers went three-and-out, and it appeared Curt Cignetti’s team might have been experiencing the same rust that the first six teams to receive a first-round bye felt in their quarterfinal games.

But Indiana broke that trend in emphatic fashion, as it went on to score on six of its next seven drives, running away with the “Granddaddy of Them All,” thanks to five of the six scoring drives resulting in touchdowns.

MORE: No Daley, no problem as Indiana’s defense dominates Alabama in Rose Bowl win

“Once we got our feet wet, we got the ball rolling and we got back to playing Indiana brand of football,” Mendoza said after the win.

It took just one drive for Indiana to settle in, and the rest was history — literally.

The Hoosiers’ Rose Bowl victory was something decades in the making, as IU hadn’t competed in the game since 1968 and hadn’t won a bowl game of any kind since 1991. It had never beaten Alabama before, and its last win over an SEC program came in 2014.

But the win wasn’t just an impressive victory — it was an offensive masterpiece, with both the passing and rushing attacks firing on all cylinders.

Indiana totaled 407 yards of offense on 6.2 yards per play, with the ground game accounting for 215 yards on 4.3 yards per carry. Especially down the stretch, the Hoosiers’ offensive line was simply dominating, allowing for the most yards Alabama had given up all season — and the most the Crimson Tide had surrendered since 2023.

“They continued to wear us down at the end of the game with the run game,” Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said postgame.

“They execute, they just execute at a high level, and everyone feeds off each other on both sides of the ball. It’s not just one thing. Again, you’ve got to tip your hat to Coach Cignetti and what he’s done here, and obviously they’re all aligned and doing a good job executing. And that’s what they did today.”

Against Alabama — a program that has historically been known for breaking its opponents’ will — Indiana gave the Crimson Tide a taste of its own medicine. The days of Indiana being at a size and physicality disadvantage are no more, as its run game proved it was the superior team in establishing what it wanted to do on the offensive side of the ball.

Running backs Roman Hemby and Kaelon Black formed a formidable duo, just as they’ve done all season, but again, the stage made it all the more impressive. Black totaled 99 yards and a touchdown, while Hemby added 89 yards and a touchdown of his own.

Both Black and Hemby found the end zone on breakaway rushes to leave no doubt regarding the Hoosiers’ dominance over the Tide, but what about the three touchdowns that put Indiana in the driver’s seat?

All three were courtesy of Mendoza’s right arm. With such an impressive ground game, Mendoza’s performance in the Rose Bowl might get overlooked, but it was one for the ages.

Throws to Charlie Becker and Omar Cooper Jr. in the second quarter allowed for a 17-0 lead at the break, while a touchdown pass to Elijah Sarratt on Indiana’s first offensive series of the second half cemented the Hoosiers as a dominant force Alabama couldn’t contend with.

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws a pass for a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Mendoza had more touchdown passes (three) than incompletions (two) and did a terrific job leading Indiana’s offense even when he wasn’t dropping back to pass.

He finished the day with 192 yards on 14-of-16 passing, a 250.2 passer rating and a 90.3 grade from Pro Football Focus — the highest of any player on either team.

“Fernando’s a very special guy. He’s very unique. He’s selfless. He’s the ultimate team guy,” Cignetti said of his Heisman-winning quarterback.

Mendoza doesn’t care whether he passes for 300 yards or three yards; all he cares about is the team’s success. But with Mendoza’s ability to fit the football into seemingly impossible windows, float the ball over defenders and extend plays by escaping the pocket, he’s possibly the biggest reason Indiana was able to play so well.

READ: Indiana didn’t just beat Alabama in the Rose Bowl, it dominated in historic fashion

“This is a great conglomerate of individuals coming together to form complementary football,” Mendoza said after the Hoosiers beat the Tide.

“Conglomerate” is a word rarely used to describe a football team, but with the way the running and passing attacks fed off each other, there might not be a better way to put it.

With a rock-solid foundation set by the offensive line and running backs, Mendoza was able to catch the Alabama defense overcompensating to defend Black and Hemby. As a result, he shined, making incredible throw after incredible throw along the way.

You always want a multifaceted offense, but it’s easier said than done. Usually, a team leans one way or another, but Indiana is neither pass-first nor run-first — and for the best reason possible.

Both were so effective against Alabama that it was impossible to pick one area that stood out. Everything was working for the Hoosiers as they advanced to the CFP semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

With a rematch against Oregon ahead, Indiana will need its running and passing games to complement each other as they did in the Rose Bowl. And if they do, there may be nothing stopping the Hoosiers from being crowned undefeated national champions.

Not yet a member of TheHoosier? Join our community for 50% off your first year and get a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Join here!

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content including X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.