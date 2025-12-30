In Touch with Indiana Sports Ep.135 — Indiana vs. Alabama at the Rose Bowl, what's on the line for both teams, and brief thoughts on IU basketball

Welcome to the next episode of In Touch with Indiana Sports hosted by John Alden and powered by TheHoosier.com. Mitchell Paige talks about the excitement surrounding the Hoosiers’ Rose Bowl matchup with the Crimson Tide. John and Mitchell discuss how they think the game will play out on Thursday.

Host John Alden also brings on Matt Stahl from AL.com to provide the opponent’s perspective on this CFP quarterfinal matchup. John and Matt talk about some of the strengths and weaknesses each team has coming into this game, and how one team could potentially take advantage of the other.

You can join John each and every week as he discusses all things Indiana basketball, football, and more when it comes to the Indiana Hoosiers, as well as other sports across the state.

More: ‘He’s open right now’: Elijah Sarratt keeps delivering for Indiana

Watch Here on YouTube!

Not yet a member of TheHoosier? Join our community for Just $1 for your first week and get a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Join here!

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content including X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.