In Touch with Indiana Sports Ep.136 — Indiana vs. Oregon at the Peach Bowl, football transfer portal success, and IU basketball back in action
Welcome to the next episode of In Touch with Indiana Sports hosted by John Alden and powered by TheHoosier.com. Mitchell Paige talks about what happened at the Rose Bowl and the challenge ahead against Oregon on Friday. Plus, Doug from the QB11 Show returns to give more insight on the Ducks as the Hoosiers prepare for what may shape up to be a highly contested rematch.
Host John Alden also takes a few minutes to talk about Indiana basketball returning to the hardwood against Washington and coming out on top against the Huskies. John looks at some of the matchups ahead and discusses the importance of getting a road win at Maryland before a difficult stretch in the conference slate ramps up.
Lastly, John gives a quick rundown at some of the biggest gets for Indiana football out of the transfer portal.
You can join John each and every week as he discusses all things Indiana basketball, football, and more when it comes to the Indiana Hoosiers, as well as other sports across the state.
