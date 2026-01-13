In Touch with Indiana Sports Ep.137 — Indiana football vs. Miami for the national championship, thoughts from former players Mitchell Paige and Derrick Jackson

Welcome to a national championship edition of In Touch with Indiana Sports hosted by John Alden and powered by TheHoosier.com. John talks with former IU football players Mitchell Paige and Derrick Jackson about what it means to see the Hoosiers to play for the CFP championship.

Both Mitchell and Derrick talk about what a ride it’s been throughout these last two seasons with head coach Curt Cignetti as he’s been able to orchestrate what no one thought would ever be possible in Bloomington, Indiana. John also shares his personal journey with the team as a lifelong fan, and what it will mean to experience the moment with everyone else as the game gets underway next Monday.

You can join John each and every week as he discusses all things Indiana basketball, football, and more when it comes to the Indiana Hoosiers, as well as other sports across the state.

