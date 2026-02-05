In Touch with Indiana Sports Ep.139 — IU basketball heading in the right direction, Big Ten releases 2026 football schedules, and more

Welcome to the next episode of In Touch with Indiana Sports hosted by John Alden and powered by TheHoosier.com. Managing editor Alec Lasley joins us this week as we recap Indiana basketball’s three most recent results, which include a big win over Purdue, a thriller in double overtime against UCLA, and a disappointing loss to USC. John and Alec talk about the road ahead for the Hoosiers as they aim to make the NCAA Tournament in Darian DeVries first year as head coach.

Host John Alden also goes over the newly released Big Ten football schedule for Indiana. The Hoosiers will look to navigate a modestly difficult conference slate as they defend their Big Ten and national titles in 2026.

You can join John each and every week as he discusses all things Indiana basketball, football, and more when it comes to the Indiana Hoosiers, as well as other sports across the state.

'We just didn't have it': Off night for Indiana results in missed opportunity with loss at USC

