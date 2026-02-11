In Touch with Indiana Sports Ep.140 — IU basketball continues upward trajectory, Super Bowl reactions, and more

Welcome to the next episode of In Touch with Indiana Sports hosted by John Alden and powered by TheHoosier.com. Zach Osterman of the Indianapolis Star joins the show this week to help us evaluate where Indiana basketball currently stands as they get ready for the final few weeks of the regular season. John and Zach discuss Lamar Wilkerson, Conor Enright, and the impacts they have made on the team throughout the year.

Drew Rosenberg also returns to the show to talk about what happened at the Super Bowl over the weekend. John and Drew talk about a number of other topics as well, including how Fernando Mendoza will fare with the Raiders with Klint Kubiak as head coach and number of other solid foundational pieces.

You can join John each and every week as he discusses all things Indiana basketball, football, and more when it comes to the Indiana Hoosiers, as well as other sports across the state.

More: Lamar Wilkerson’s scoring punch continues to raise Indiana’s ceiling: ‘He gives us a chance every night’

