In Touch with Indiana Sports Ep.141 — Hoosiers face Boilers at Mackey, IU baseball goes viral for the wrong reason, and more

Welcome to the next episode of In Touch with Indiana Sports hosted by John Alden and powered by TheHoosier.com. Dustin Schutte comes behind enemy lines as we preview the next iteration of the Indiana-Purdue basketball rivalry taking place in West Lafayette this Friday. John and Dustin discuss numerous ways in which they could see the game playing out.

Staff writer Zach Browning also returns to the show to talk about the return of Indiana baseball and the college baseball season, including a viral moment from the Hoosiers’ third game against the Tar Heels from this past weekend. John and Zach also talk a bit about the road ahead for IU basketball as they make a push for the NCAA Tournament.

You can join John each and every week as he discusses all things Indiana basketball, football, and more when it comes to the Indiana Hoosiers, as well as other sports across the state.

