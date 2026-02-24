In Touch with Indiana Sports Ep.142 — IU basketball lays egg at Purdue, clinging to NCAA Tournament hopes, and how football success fuels everything else

Welcome to the next episode of In Touch with Indiana Sports hosted by John Alden and powered by TheHoosier.com. Staff writer Colin McMahon joins us to talk about the state of the Indiana basketball program and where things are headed. John and Colin discuss the Hoosiers’ recent blowout losses and the importance of making the NCAA Tournament.

Host John Alden also talks about some of the bigger picture topics around college athletics and why certain things from the past no longer matter when it comes to creating a modern powerhouse in college football and basketball.

You can join John each and every week as he discusses all things Indiana basketball, football, and more when it comes to the Indiana Hoosiers, as well as other sports across the state.

More: Indiana basketball to hire Pacers VP Ryan Carr to general manager-like role

