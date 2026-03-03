In Touch with Indiana Sports Ep.143 — Hoosiers continue downward spiral, NCAA Tournament probability, IU football stars at the NFL Combine, and more

Welcome to the next episode of In Touch with Indiana Sports hosted by John Alden and powered by TheHoosier.com. Alec Lasley joins us once again to discuss what some of the issues have been for IU basketball over the past few weeks. John and Alec talk about what needs to be done in order to provide hope for future seasons.

Host John Alden also recaps some of what happened at the NFL Combine for some of IU football’s most pro-ready players. He also shares where he thinks some of those prospects might land when Draft Day rolls around.

You can join John each and every week as he discusses all things Indiana basketball, football, and more when it comes to the Indiana Hoosiers, as well as other sports across the state.

More: One loss doesn’t change the direction of a program, rather remind people of where the program is. For Indiana, mediocrity is a dangerous place to be.

