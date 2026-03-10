In Touch with Indiana Sports Ep.144 — Big Ten Tournament week, March Madness hopes on the line, and NFL news that will likely impact Fernando Mendoza

Welcome to the next episode of In Touch with Indiana Sports hosted by John Alden and powered by TheHoosier.com. Tyler Smith of ISL joins us to weigh-in on how the Hoosiers’ first season under Darian DeVries has gone. John and Tyler talk about how Indiana can make the most of their potential this postseason, as well as what expectations will look like heading into next year.

Host John Alden also talks about some NFL news that will potentially impact Fernando Mendoza’s rookie season if he happens to get drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders, as he is virtually a lock to join that franchise based on numerous projections.

You can join John each and every week as he discusses all things Indiana basketball, football, and more when it comes to the Indiana Hoosiers, as well as other sports across the state.

More: Big Ten Tournament bracket: IU plays Northwestern/Penn State winner Wednesday, Purdue possible Thursday

