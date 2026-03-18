In Touch with Indiana Sports Ep.145 — Indiana basketball enters the offseason, NCAA Tournament thoughts, and reacting to viewer comments

Welcome to the next episode of In Touch with Indiana Sports hosted by John Alden and powered by TheHoosier.com. Dylan Sinn of the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette joins us this week to react to Indiana basketball’s abrupt end to the season. John and Dylan talk about what needs to be done this offseason as head coach Darian DeVries looks to address certain issues that plagued him and his team during year one.

Host John Alden also shares some brief thoughts on some of the teams and storylines he’ll be keeping his eye on during the NCAA Tournament. Plus, hear reaction to some of your comments about different topics regarding Indiana basketball and where the program currently stands.

You can join John each and every week as he discusses all things Indiana basketball, football, and more when it comes to the Indiana Hoosiers, as well as other sports across the state.

More: Indiana’s roster upgrades and needs are clear this offseason — with increased pressure to avoid NCAA Tournament bubble talk … again

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