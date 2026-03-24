In Touch with Indiana Sports Ep.146 — Reacting to NCAA Tournament results, Indiana football getting ready for spring practice, and more

Welcome to the next episode of In Touch with Indiana Sports hosted by John Alden and powered by TheHoosier.com. Ant Wright returns to the show to give his thoughts on where Indiana basketball stands heading into year two with Darian DeVries. He also talks about last week’s NCAA Tournament results and weighs-in on the success of the Big Ten through the first two rounds.

Host John Alden talks about the return of Indiana football as spring practice gets underway. He shares who he thinks will be some of the important playmakers next season as new pieces get added to the roster. John also reacts to the announcement of the CFP trophy tour across the entire state of Indiana.

You can join John each and every week as he discusses all things Indiana basketball, football, and more when it comes to the Indiana Hoosiers, as well as other sports across the state.

More: Scott Dolson excited, confident in Darian DeVries heading into year two: ‘We’re gonna hit a stride and really get into some rhythm’

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