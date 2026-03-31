In Touch with Indiana Sports Ep.147 — Mitchell Paige returns to talk spring practice, thoughts on this weekend's Final Four matchups, and more

Welcome to the next episode of In Touch with Indiana Sports hosted by John Alden and powered by TheHoosier.com. Former Hoosier wideout Mitchell Paige returns as spring practice begins. John and Mitchell talk about some of the new guys and how they’ll learn to mesh with Indiana’s veterans as they try to maintain the standard created during Curt Cignetti’s first two seasons.

Host John Alden reacts to UConn’s miraculous comeback victory, capped off by Indiana native Braylon Mullins’ game-winning shot. John looks ahead to this weekend’s Final Four matchups and shares why he thinks this will be the best set of semifinal games the sport has seen in a while.

You can join John each and every week as he discusses all things Indiana basketball, football, and more when it comes to the Indiana Hoosiers, as well as other sports across the state.

More: ‘We’re building a house up again’: Cignetti outlines challenges with so many new pieces in 2026

Watch Here on YouTube!

Not yet a member of TheHoosier? Join our community for Just $1 for your first week and get a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Join here!

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content including X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.