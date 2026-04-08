In Touch with Indiana Sports Ep.148 — College basketball season comes to an end, Michigan + Dusty May finish on top, and the transfer portal opens up

Welcome to the next episode of In Touch with Indiana Sports hosted by John Alden and powered by TheHoosier.com. Publisher Alec Lasley joins us to put a bow on the 2025-26 college basketball season as Dusty May’s Michigan Wolverines cut down the nets on Monday night, giving the Big Ten its first national championship since 2000.

John and Alec talk about Indiana basketball’s primary targets as the transfer portal window officially begins at the turn of the offseason. Plus, John shares a bit about Fernando Mendoza’s mesmerizing pro day in Bloomington.

You can join John each and every week as he discusses all things Indiana basketball, football, and more when it comes to the Indiana Hoosiers, as well as other sports across the state.

More: Indiana Basketball Offseason Tracker

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