In Touch with Indiana Sports Ep.149 — Transfer portal triumphs + IU football spring game & NFL Draft previews

Welcome to the next episode of In Touch with Indiana Sports hosted by John Alden and powered by TheHoosier.com. Staff writer Colin McMahon joins us to round up all of the latest transfer portal news affecting Indiana basketball as they piece together a new roster for the 2026-27 season. John and Colin talk about the differences between the approach to constructing a team this year vs. last year.

Host John Alden also talks with Colin about this week’s Indiana football spring game and how they plan to incorporate Fernando Mendoza’s NFL Draft selection into the festivities. Plus, hear thoughts on some recent social media posts from defensive coordinator Bryant Haines and how he was able to fire up a feisty Alabama fanbase.

You can join John each and every week as he discusses all things Indiana basketball, football, and more when it comes to the Indiana Hoosiers, as well as other sports across the state.

More: Inside Indiana’s Portal Haul: A clear blueprint and game plan

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