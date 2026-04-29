In Touch with Indiana Sports Ep.150 — Spring Game + NFL Draft reaction with Zach Browning & Mitchell Paige

Welcome to the next episode of In Touch with Indiana Sports hosted by John Alden and powered by TheHoosier.com. Staff writer Zach Browning and former IU football wide receiver Mitchell Paige both make guest appearances on today’s show to share their thoughts and reactions to Indiana’s Spring Game as well as the NFL Draft.

Host John Alden and company discuss which position groups will likely lead the charge into next season. Plus, everyone shares their opinion on how the Hoosiers are setup up for long-term success after last year’s national championship run.

Today’s podcast episode will be John’s last show for this particular season. In Touch with Indiana Sports will return in July as the new college sports calendar year kicks off with Big Ten Football Media Days. Thank you to everyone for tuning in over the past several months.

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