In Touch with Indiana Sports Ep.151 — Welcome back, Big Ten Football Media Days, & IU basketball in Peru

Welcome to the next episode of In Touch with Indiana Sports hosted by John Alden and powered by TheHoosier.com. Host John Alden returns after some time off to look ahead to the upcoming year in IU athletics.

John talks about what to expect this week as Big Ten Football Media Days gets underway. He shares how he thinks some of the conference’s head coaches will approach this week’s opportunity to speak to the media, including Indiana’s Curt Cignetti. Plus, hear some early thoughts on IU men’s basketball as they just completed a successful offseason campaign down in South America.

You can join John each and every week as he discusses all things football, basketball, and more when it comes to the Indiana Hoosiers, as well as other sports across the state.

More: Marcus Freeman respects Indiana’s national title, even if it was difficult to accept

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