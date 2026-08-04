In Touch with Indiana Sports Ep.152 — IU football cancels Notre Dame series, Big Ten Media Days recap, & Sam Alexis returns

Welcome to the next episode of In Touch with Indiana Sports hosted by John Alden and powered by TheHoosier.com. Site publisher Alec Lasley joins the show to talk about some of the biggest talking points from Big Ten Football Media Days. John and Alec also discuss some of the latest news involving Sam Alexis and Indiana men’s basketball.

Host John Alden shares his thoughts on Indiana’s decision to cancel their future series with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. John talks about what some of the reasons could be for doing so and why this will likely be the norm throughout Curt Cignetti’s tenure.

You can join John each and every week as he discusses all things football, basketball, and more when it comes to the Indiana Hoosiers, as well as other sports across the state.

More: Key position battle to watch for Indiana entering fall camp

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