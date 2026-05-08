Indiana 2027 4-star commit Chase Branham set to participate in USA Basketball U18 training camp

Indiana basketball 2027 commit Chase Branham is set to participate in the USA Basketball U18 National Team training camp later this month.

Following his participation in the Men’s Junior National Team minicamp last month in Indianapolis, Branham was chosen to participate in USA basketball’s training camp. It will take place from May 22-28 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

He’s one of 35 players from the 2026, 2027 and 2028 classes to participate. He’s one of 16 2027 prospects to receive an invite.

A 12-man roster will be put together following training camp to compete in the 2026 FIBA U18 Men’s AmeriCup, scheduled for June 1-7 in Leon, Mexico.

Branham led Logan-Rogersville (Mo.) to the Missouri Class 4A state title this past season as a junior. He averaged 21.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game, while shooting 41 percent from three this season.

As a sophomore he averaged 19.2 points while shooting 61.9 percent from the floor. As a freshman, Branham averaged 17.9 points.

Branham is a 6-foot-3 combo guard who is terrific on and off the ball.

“They see me as a guy who can be versatile and play multiple positions in there system,” Branham told TheHoosier of Indiana’s plan for him. “I can play the one and handle the ball but also be able to run another guard position and play off. Also I am someone who matches what they are wanting in a player and as a person.”

Branham is the No. 35 overall player in the Rivals Industry Rankings and the No. 7 combo guard. He was the first offer for Darian DeVries and the current Indiana basketball staff last year.

“Chase loves basketball, man. Like he just has fun,” Branham’s trainer Jordan Walton told TheHoosier. “He would never disrespect basketball by not giving 110% on every single aspect of basketball.”

Other Indiana targets participating are 2027 four-star guards Davion Thompson and J’Lon Lyons, four-star wing Malachi Jordan and four-star center Darius Wabbington.

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