Indiana adds 2027 commitment from offensive lineman Caleb Pugh

Indiana has added to its 2027 class with offensive line commit Caleb Pugh from Grand Rapids Christian (Mi.).

Pugh visited Indiana this weekend and committed on Sunday afternoon. He held offers from committed Army, Navy and Western Michigan among others.

Pugh had a very impressive camp at Indiana earlier this summer.

The 6-foot-3 and 295-pound lineman is the third offensive line commit for the Hoosiers in the 2027 cycle, joining Rivals300 lineman Mason McDermott and three-star Jeremiah Jones.

Indiana holds commitments from 15 players in the 2027 class and it currently ranks 32nd in the Rivals Team Rankings.

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