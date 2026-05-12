Indiana Basketball: A look at the Big Ten matchups for the 2026-27 season

The Indiana basketball schedule is becoming a bit more clear for the 2026-27 season as the Big Ten pairings were announces on Tuesday afternoon.

While the dates and times of the games won’t be released until the fall, Tuesday’s release is a good look at home and way matchups, including which opponents Indiana will play twice.

Here’s a look at the breakdown:

Home only: Michigan, Michigan State, Illinois, Ohio State, USC, Rutgers, UCLA

Away only: Iowa, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Oregon Washington, Minnesota, Penn State

Home & Away: Maryland, Northwestern, Purdue

Indiana is looking to bounce back after an 18-13 season in the first season under new head coach Darian DeVries.

The Hoosiers reloaded this offseason by bringing in the No. 3 overall transfer class, in addition to four 2026 signees.

The Hoosiers will take the floor for the first time in July as it represents Team USA in the FISA America Games.

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