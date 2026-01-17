Indiana Basketball Game Preview: Iowa – key storyline, injury report, how to watch

Indiana basketball returns home for a Big Ten Conference showdown against No. –/23 Iowa on Saturday, Jan. 17, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tip is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on FOX with Jason Benetti (PxP) and Steve Smith (Analyst) on the call.

Iowa (12-5, 2-4 B1G) is under the direction of first-year head coach Ben McCollum. He won four Division II national championships (2017, 2019, 2021, 2022) in 15 seasons at Northwest Missouri State.

The Hawkeyes are led by projected first-round draft pick Bennett Stirtz. The senior guard has averaged 17.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.5 assists per contest.

Senior wing Tavion Banks, the second-leading scorer for the Hawkeyes, has posted 9.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per night. Junior forward Alvaro Folgueiras has added 8.7 points and 3.9 rebounds in 19.9 minutes per game.

Below is the full preview.

Scouting Notes: Iowa

Key Storyline for Indiana basketball

An early must-win for Indiana basketball

In mid-January, it already feels like that Indiana basketball is in a must-win situation vs Iowa this afternoon. The Hoosiers are 0-4 in Quad 1 games and are coming off two embarrassing performances vs Michigan State and Nebraska.

While there have been some competitiveness from the Hoosiers the last 2 games, Indiana basketball has not been able to put a complete game together yet. Versus Iowa, Darain DeVries will have no choice but to get his team to play a full forty minutes and come out with a victory.

“Of course, it’s disappointing, man. We fumbled two of ’em we should have got,” guard Lamar Wilkerson said. “Each game, we were in the game, man. So, like I said, we just got to get better in the locker room as a team, just build that chemistry when we face adversity.”

Indiana basketball no real “bad” losses, but they need to start getting some real good wins before the season runs out.

Indiana collapses in second half of blowout loss at Michigan State: ‘That’s where the game just flipped’

Matchup History

The Hoosiers lead the all-time series between the two long-time Big Ten foes with 107 wins compared to 83 setbacks. Iowa is one of five programs (Northwestern, 120; Ohio State, 114; Michigan, 111; Minnesota; 111) in which Indiana has defeated at least 100 times in program history.

IU has won three of the last four meetings against Iowa in Bloomington, including a 74-68 result in the last meeting on Jan. 30, 2024.

On3+: Instant Analysis: Four takeaways from Indiana’s loss to Michigan State

Indiana basketball Injury Report

Josh Harris – Harris has an ankle/foot injury that has sidelined him most of the fall. Darian DeVries stated on his radio show that he “will be out for awhile.”

Jason Drake – The transfer guard from Drexel has missed nearly all the offseason for Indiana basketball with a lower body injury. He has started to go through pregame warmups so a return could be on the horizon.

Postgame Q&A: Darian DeVries, Lamar Wilkerson discuss Indiana’s 81-60 loss at Michigan State

Quick Hitters

Who? Indiana basketball (12-5, 3-3 B1G) vs Iowa (12-5, 2-4 B1G)

When? Jan. 17, 2026 • 2 PM ET

Where? Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) • Bloomington, Ind.

TV: FOX (Jason Benetti, Steve Smith)

Radio: IU Radio Network (Don Fischer, Errek Suhr, John Herrick)

