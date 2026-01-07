Indiana Basketball Game Preview: Maryland – key storyline, injury report, how to watch

Indiana basketball continues Big Ten Conference play at Maryland on Wednesday, Jan. 7, at the XFINITY Center in College Park. Tip is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on BTN with Jason Horowitz (PxP) and Steve Smith (Analyst) on the call.

Maryland (7-7, 0-3 B1G) is under the direction of first-year head coach Buzz Williams. He is in his 19th season as a collegiate head coach with previous stops at Marquette (2008-14), Virginia Tech (2014-19), and Texas A&M (2019-25).

Senior forward Pharrel Payne, who has missed the last three games, leads the Terrapins in points (17.5) and blocks (1.1) per game. The A&M transfer has averaged 7.2 rebounds a night. Graduate guard David Coit has averaged 13.3 points and 3.0 assists per outing. Freshman guard Darius Adams has posted 12.5 points per night, while senior forward Solomon Washington has added 10.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game in six games played.

Redshirt junior guard Myles Rice, a former Hoosier, has averaged 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per night.

Maryland gets to the charity strips 26.2 times per contest and hits free throws at a 75.5% clip as a team. On average, the Terrapins outscore their opponent by 6.4 points per game from the free throw line.

Below is the full preview.

Scouting Notes: Maryland

Key Storyline for Indiana basketball

Can Indiana basketball get their first true road win of the season?

Indiana basketball is coming off a nice win over the Washington Huskies on Sunday night the kickoff the 2026 calendar year and the re-start of the Big Ten Play. The Hoosiers are now 2-1 in the Big Ten with a very crucial stretch the coming.

Kicking off the brutal stretch of games coming off a road matchup at Maryland tonight. While Maryland is not going to be a team that is going to be competing for a Big Ten Championship this season, going on the road in conference play is always one of the hardest things to do.

Looking at the schedule, this one of the road wins that Indiana basketball has an opportunity to take advantage of. However, Indiana has not shown they can beat teams in a true road environment yet having lost at Minnesota and Kentucky already this year.

This is one that you feel like Indiana needs to win in any way possible, considering the matchup with No. 10 Nebraska coming up.

(On3+): Indiana Basketball: Non-Conference Takeaways

Matchup History

The Hoosiers have won 14 times in the 24-game series against the Terrapins. Since Maryland joined the Big Ten, IU is 9-8 and has won six of the last eight matchups.

Indiana pulled out an 83-78 contest the last time the Hoosiers traveled to College Park (March 3, 2024). Mackenzie Mgbako netted a game-high 24 points to lead IU.

The two sides met in the 2002 National Championship game, a title won by Maryland by a score of 64-52 in Atlanta.

Freshman Trent Sisley changes the game in Indiana’s win over Washington

Indiana basketball Injury Report

Josh Harris – Harris has an ankle/foot injury that has sidelined him most of the fall. Darian DeVries stated on his radio show that he “will be out for awhile.”

Jason Drake – The transfer guard from Drexel has missed nearly all the offseason for Indiana basketball with a lower body injury. He has started to go through pregame warmups so a return could be on the horizon.

(On3+): By The Numbers: Indiana grinds out win against Washington in resumption of Big Ten play

Quick Hitters

Who? Indiana basketball (11-3, 2-1 B1G) at Maryland (7-7, 0-3 B1G)

When? Jan. 7, 2026 • 6:30 PM ET

Where? XFINITY Center (17,300) • College Park, Md.

TV: BTN (Jason Horowitz, Steve Smith)

Radio: IU Radio Network (Don Fischer, Errek Suhr, John Herrick)

Not yet a member of TheHoosier? Join our community for Just $1 for your first week and get a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Join here!

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content including X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.