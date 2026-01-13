Indiana Basketball Game Preview: Michigan State – key storyline, injury report, how to watch

Indiana basketball heads to East Lansing for a Big Ten Conference clash against No. 12/12 Michigan State on Tuesday, Jan. 13, at the Breslin Center. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN and Peacock with Brandon Gaudin (PxP), Robbie Hummel (Analyst), and Caroline Pineda (Sideline) on the call.

Michigan State (14-2, 4-1 B1G) is under the direction of Hall of Fame head coach Tom Izzo. The 31-year veteran coach has won a Big Ten-record 751 games with the Spartans.

MSU is led by 14.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per night from Jaxon Kohler. He has shot 56.3% (85-of-151) from the floor, 53.3% (32-of-60) from the 3-point line, and 86.7% (26-of-30) from the 3-point line. The Spartans also get double figure averages from Jeremy Fears Jr. (12.1 points, 8.8 assists), Coen Carr (11.6 points, 5.2 rebounds), and Carson Cooper (10.2 points, 7.2 rebounds).

Michigan State ranks second in the Big Ten in total rebounds per game (42.7) and offensive rebounds per night (13.7). The Spartans rebounding margin (+13.6) is the third-best figure nationally.

Scouting Notes: Michigan State

Key Storyline for Indiana basketball

Indiana needs a marquee wing in the worst way possible.

Indiana basketball squandered away an huge opportunity last week that would have given them a giant boost when it came to their NCAA Tournament resume. After leading by as much as 16 points, the Hoosiers would lose to Nebraska at home thus not getting that first quality win they needed.

Tonight, they have yet another chance to get a big win against a top team however, it is on the road at Michigan State. The Hoosiers did get a win last year at MSU, but this is a completely new team this time around.

This is going to be an extremely tough challenge for Indiana basketball, but the bottom line is that the Hoosiers are in desperate mode to get a big time win. They have no bad losses, but they need to start getting those quality wins to go with it if they want to make the NCAA Tournament.

To get a win tonight, Indiana basketball will have to play nearly perfect, which they have struggled to do most of the season.

Matchup History

The Hoosiers lead the all-time series between the two long-time Big Ten stalwarts by a tally of 74-59. Indiana has won two straight games in the series and three of the last four outings.

IU upset MSU the last time the two squared off by a score of 71-67 on Feb. 11, 2025, in East Lansing. The Hoosiers made 9-of-10 free throws in the final 30 seconds of the game to seal the victory.

Indiana basketball Injury Report

Josh Harris – Harris has an ankle/foot injury that has sidelined him most of the fall. Darian DeVries stated on his radio show that he “will be out for awhile.”

Jason Drake – The transfer guard from Drexel has missed nearly all the offseason for Indiana basketball with a lower body injury. He has started to go through pregame warmups so a return could be on the horizon.

Jasai Miles – The junior wing missed the last game with an unknown issue. His status is unknown ahead of the Michigan State game.

Quick Hitters

Who? Indiana basketball (12-4, 3-2 B1G) at Michigan State (14-2, 4-1 B1G)

When? Jan. 13, 2026 • 7 PM ET

Where? Breslin Center (14,759) • East Lansing, Mich.

TV: NBC Sports Network/Peacock (Brandon Gaudin, Robbie Hummel, Caroline Pineda)

Radio: IU Radio Network (Don Fischer, Errek Suhr, John Herrick)

