Indiana Basketball Game Preview: Oregon – key storyline, injury report, how to watch

Indiana basketball continues Big Ten play against Oregon on Monday, Feb. 9. Tip is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall with Kevin Kugler (PxP) and Nick Bahe (Analyst) on the call for FS1.

Oregon (8-15, 1-11 B1G) is under the direction of Dana Altman, who is in his 16th season with the Ducks. Altman, the former head coach at Creighton, hired Indiana head coach Darian DeVries as a graduate manager (1998-2001) before bringing him on as a full-time assistant for nine seasons (2001-10). The combo won 273 games, claimed eight conference (regular season and tournament) titles, and collected seven NCAA Tournament berths during their time together in Omaha.

Oregon is led by All-Conference center Nate Bittle, who returned from a six-game hiatus to score 23 points at Purdue on Feb. 7. The senior big has averaged 16.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game in 16 appearances.

Junior forward Kwame Evans Jr. has posted 13.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per nigh, while senior guard Takai Simpkins has averaged 12.6 points with a team-high 40 made 3-pointers.

All-Big Ten guard Jackson Shelstead has been limited to 12 games and has not played since Dec. 28.

Scouting Notes: Oregon

Key Storyline for Indiana basketball

Last true opportunity for a “bad loss” starring at Indiana basketball tonight

Indiana basketball is coming off their 16th win of the season and firmly on the right side of the bubble as we march on in February.

While the Hoosiers have on two Q1 victories on their resume, the area that ultimately stands out with Indiana basketball is that they have zero bad losses on the season. The Hoosiers have done a fantastic job of taking care of the teams that have supposed to take care of.

With the remaining part of their schedule coming up, Oregon is the only team that could possibly give Indiana a bad loss on their resume. The Ducks come into this game as one of the worst teams in the Big Ten this season.

Indiana needs to do whatever it takes to protect home court tonight. If the Hoosiers are upset in Bloomington, the loss will do much more damage than what a win would do for them.

Matchup History

For just the third time the two programs will meet as Big Ten Conference opponents. In total, the two sides have played five times, and the Hoosiers have claimed three victories.

Oregon swept the two games against Indiana in the debut season in the B1G for the Ducks, which included a 72-59 result in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Indiana basketball Injury Report

Josh Harris – Harris has an ankle/foot injury that has sidelined him most of the fall. Darian DeVries stated on his radio show that he “will be out for awhile.”

Jason Drake – The transfer guard from Drexel has missed nearly all the offseason for Indiana basketball with a lower body injury. He has started to go through pregame warmups so a return could be on the horizon.

Tayton Conerway – Missed last games due to illness. Is questionable heading into tonight’s game.

Quick Hitters

Who? Indiana basketball (16-8, 7-6 B1G) vs Oregon (8-15, 1-11 B1G)

When? Feb. 9, 2026 • 8:30 PM ET

Where? Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) • Bloomington, Ind.

TV: FOX (Kevin Kugler, Nick Bahe)

Radio: IU Radio Network (Don Fischer, Errek Suhr, John Herrick)

