Indiana Basketball Game Preview: UCLA – key storyline, injury report, how to watch

Indiana basketball is set to begin its annual west coast road trip against UCLA on Saturday, Jan. 31. Tip is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET at Pauley Pavilion. Guy Huberman (PxP) and Matt Muehlebach (Analyst) will be on the call for the Peacock broadcast.

UCLA (15-6, 7-3 B1G) is under the direction of seventh-year head coach Mick Cronin. During his 23-year head coaching career, Cronin has posted 15 20-win seasons, which includes four of the last five seasons in Westwood.

The Bruins provide a balanced offensive attack with five players that averaged north of 10.0 points per game. Senior forward Tyler Bilodeau has averaged a team-best 18.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per night.

Senior guard Skyy Clark has posted 13.5 points per night and made 34 3-pointers in 14 appearances. Preseason All-Big Ten senior guard Donovan Dent has compiled 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per contest. Sophomore guard Trent Perry (11.6 points per game) and Junior wing Eric Dailey Jr. (10.8) round out the double-figure scorers.

Below is the full preview.

Scouting Note: UCLA

Key Storyline for Indiana basketball

First game of an important two-game west coast trip

Indiana basketball is coming off their biggest win of the season with them finally getting a Quad 1 victory added to their resume against Purdue this past Tuesday. While Indiana has won back-to-back games, this next stretch does not get any easier for the Hoosiers.

Later this evening, Indiana basketball will start their first game in their two-game west coast trip with the first one coming at UCLA. The Bruins have been one of the better teams in all if Big Ten are currently riding a 10-game home winning streak.

This will be a challenge for the Hoosiers however, this another Quad 1 opportunity for Indiana. With the Hoosiers have no bad losses, a Quad 1 road win against a really good UCLA team would do wonders for them.

Regardless, Indiana basketball needs to at least come back to Bloomington with at least one win their next two games.

(On3+): Indiana’s NCAA Tournament Outlook: Where the Hoosiers stand ahead of West Coast trip

Matchup History

For the second time as conference foe and 14th time overall, two iconic college basketball brands will meet up on the court. UCLA leads the all-time series against Indiana by a count of 7-6, which includes a 72-68 Bruin win in Bloomington on Feb. 14, 2025.

The two storied programs have combined for over 4,000 wins, 181 NCAA Tournament wins, 87 NCAA Tournament appearances, 26 Final Fours, and 16 NCAA Championships.

‘This is us. This is our program’: Darian DeVries wanted to eliminate divide between program and fan base. Indiana’s win over Purdue first step in doing so

Indiana basketball Injury Report

Josh Harris – Harris has an ankle/foot injury that has sidelined him most of the fall. Darian DeVries stated on his radio show that he “will be out for awhile.”

Jason Drake – The transfer guard from Drexel has missed nearly all the offseason for Indiana basketball with a lower body injury. He has started to go through pregame warmups so a return could be on the horizon.

(On3+): ‘The difference in the game’: Nick Dorn’s importance to Indiana is evident — and he showed it again in win over Purdue

Quick Hitters

Who? Indiana basketball (14-7, 5-5 B1G) at UCLA (15-6, 7-3 B1G

When? Jan. 31, 2026 • 5 PM ET

Where? Pauley Pavilion (13,800) • Los Angeles, Calif.

TV: Peacock (Guy Huberman, Matt Muehlebach)

Radio: IU Radio Network (Don Fischer, Errek Suhr, John Herrick)

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content including X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.