Indiana Basketball Game Preview: USC – key storyline, injury report, how to watch

Indiana basketball closes its annual west coast road trip at USC on Tuesday, Feb. 3. Tip is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at the Galen Center. Ted Robinson (PxP) and Matt Muehlebach (Analyst) will be on the call for the Peacock broadcast.

USC (16-6, 5-6 B1G) is under the direction of second-year head coach Eric Musselman. He started his collegiate head coaching career with eight-straight 20-win seasons at Nevada and Arkansas.

The Trojans are led by graduate senior wing Chad Baker-Mazzara (18.8 points per game, 50 made 3-pointers) and senior forward Ezra Ausar (16.1 points, 6.0 rebounds per game).

Sophomore forward Jacob Cofie has averaged 9.9 points and a team-best 7.4 rebounds per outing on 54.6% (89-of-163) shooting from the floor.

USC has made 19.9 free throws per game on 71.5% (438-of-613) shooting from the line this season. The Trojans have made 25-plus free throws in six games.

Scouting Notes: USC

Key Storyline for Indiana basketball

Can the Hoosiers go 2-0 on the West Coast?

Indiana basketball started off the west coast trip on the right foot with their thrilling double overtime win over UCLA. With that win, the Hoosiers now have two Q1 wins on the season.

Indiana will get another chance to earn another Q1 win to their NCAA Tournament resume with one more west coast game vs USC tonight. If Indiana secures the win, it will be three-straight Q1 wins.

Like UCLA, USC will be big time challenge for Indiana. The Hoosiers will need to match the toughness that the Trojans bring on the floor.

If Indiana can play the way they did vs UCLA minus the late game struggles in regulation, the Hoosiers could come home 2-0 in the west coast.

Matchup History

For the second time as conference foe and sixth time overall, Indiana and USC will meet up on the court. The Hoosiers have won three of the previous five game, which includes an 82-69 win in Bloomington on Jan. 8, 2025.

Indiana most recently played USC in Los Angeles on Dec. 30, 1960. The Trojans won the non-conference clash by a score of 90-71.

Indiana basketball Injury Report

Josh Harris – Harris has an ankle/foot injury that has sidelined him most of the fall. Darian DeVries stated on his radio show that he “will be out for awhile.”

Jason Drake – The transfer guard from Drexel has missed nearly all the offseason for Indiana basketball with a lower body injury. He has started to go through pregame warmups so a return could be on the horizon.

Tayton Conerway – The senior guard has missed the last two games dealing with an ankle injury. He is unlikely to play vs USC.

Quick Hitters

Who? Indiana basketball (15-7, 6-5 B1G) at USC (16-6, 5-6 B1G)

When? Feb. 3, 2026 • 10 PM ET

Where? Galen Center (10,258) • Los Angeles, Calif.

TV: Peacock (Ted Robinson, Matt Muehlebach)

Radio: IU Radio Network (Don Fischer, Errek Suhr, John Herrick)

