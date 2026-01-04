Indiana Basketball Game Preview: Washington – key storyline, injury report, how to watch

Indiana basketball re-enters Big Ten Conference play against Washington on Sunday, Jan. 4, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tip is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on BTN with Jack Kizer (PxP) and Jordan Taylor (Analyst) on the call.

Washington (9-4, 1-1 B1G) is under the direction of second-year head coach Danny Sprinkle. The Huskies finished 13-18 (4-16 B1G) in their debut season in the Big Ten last season.

Freshman forward Hannes Steinbach has led Washington with 18.1 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per night. Senior guard Desmond Claude, a USC transfer, has netted 14.8 points per game. Sophomore guard Zoom Diallo has dished out a team-high 41 assists to go along with 14.5 points per game on 37.5% shooting from the 3-point line. Fifth-year center Franck Kepnang has posted 6.9 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per outing. Sophomore guard Wesley Yates III, UW’s second-highest scorer (14.9 points per game), is reportedly out indefinitely with a wrist injury.

Sophomore wing Bryson Tucker, a former Hoosier, makes his return to Bloomington. He has averaged 6.1 points and 4.6 rebounds in 18.6 minutes per game.

Scouting Notes: Washington

Key Storyline for Indiana basketball

What does Indiana basketball look like after the long break?

Long breaks in almost any sport can either be a good thing or a bad thing. For Indiana basketball, the long break could have been what the Hoosiers needed.

After an average showing in the non-conference, Indiana was a team that really could have used this break to get things back on track a little. Firstly, Indiana needed to get healthy with a few players banged up and secondly, tinker with lineups and areas on the defensive end.

Washington will be a nice testing point for Indiana coming off a long break. They get a game at home against a team that they match up pretty well against. Indiana will be a little rusty but the main thing will be seeing if any changes are made to how things look on the floor.

Starting tonight, Indiana must protect home floor and take it one game at a time if they want to make the NCAA tournament.

(On3+): Indiana Basketball: Non-Conference Takeaways

Matchup History

The Hoosiers hold a 4-1 series advantage against the Huskies, which includes a 78-62 IU victory in the lone meeting in conference play on March 1, 2025, in Seattle. Malik Reneau (22 points, 6 rebounds) and Luke Goode (18 points) led the Hoosiers to the road victory at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The game will mark the first played in Bloomington since a 73-56 Indiana win on Dec. 19, 1978.

Nick Dorn ‘needs to be getting’ more minutes heading into Big Ten play for Indiana with his ability to ‘change a game’ instantly

Indiana basketball Injury Report

Josh Harris – Harris has an ankle/foot injury that has sidelined him most of the fall. Darian DeVries stated on his radio show that he “will be out for awhile.”

Jason Drake – The transfer guard from Drexel has missed nearly all the offseason for Indiana basketball with a lower body injury. He has started to go through pregame warmups so a return could be on the horizon.

‘He’s always hunting’: Conor Enright becoming valuable asset as main ball handler for Indiana offense

Quick Hitters

Who? Indiana basketball (10-3, 1-1 B1G) vs Washington (9-4, 1-1 B1G)

When? Jan. 4, 2026 • 8 PM ET

Where? Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) • Bloomington, Ind.

TV: BTN (Jack Kizer, Jordan Taylor)

Radio: IU Radio Network (Don Fischer, Errek Suhr, John Herrick)

