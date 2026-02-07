Indiana Basketball Game Preview: Wisconsin – key storyline, injury report, how to watch

Indiana basketball will open a two-game homestand against Wisconsin on Saturday, Feb. 7. Tip is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall with Kevin Kugler (PxP) and LaPhonso Ellis (Analyst) on the call for FOX.

Wisconsin (16-6, 8-3 B1G) is under the direction of 11th-year head coach Greg Gard. The Badgers have won 20-plus games in four-straight seasons (seven total). Gard is the fifth-longest tenured head coach in the Big Ten Conference.

Wisconsin is led by an explosive backcourt with senior guard Nick Boyd (20.0 points per game, 113 made free throws) and junior guard John Blackwell (18.5 points per game, 54 made 3-pointers).

Junior forward Nolan Winter has averaged 13.8 points and a team-best 8.7 rebounds per game.

Eight Badgers have made at least 10 3-pointers this season, with six players that averaged at least 1.0 made triples per outing. As a team, Wisconsin has made 237 shots from behind the 3-point line on 34.6% shooting.

Key Storyline for Indiana basketball

First of two must-win homes games.

As things stand right now, Indiana basketball should be on the right side of the bubble, but there is still much work to do. After coming off a 1-1 west coast trip, the Hoosiers face two “must-win” home games starting with Wisconsin this afternoon.

Wisconsin enters into this game with an 8-3 record in conference play and have been one of the better teams in the Big Ten this season. They are, however, a beatable team that Indiana will have to protect the home floor against.

If Indiana basketball is able to protect home court, that gives them another quality win that they need on their resume.

Indiana will have to bring that intensity they brought both against Purdue and UCLA for a full 40 minutes.

Matchup History

Indiana and Wisconsin have met 180 times on the basketball court. The Hoosiers hold a 98-82 advantage in the series between long-standing Big Ten foes.

IU has won the last two meetings between the sides in Bloomington. In total, the Hoosiers hold a 30-12 record over the Badgers in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Indiana basketball Injury Report

Josh Harris – Harris has an ankle/foot injury that has sidelined him most of the fall. Darian DeVries stated on his radio show that he “will be out for awhile.”

Jason Drake – The transfer guard from Drexel has missed nearly all the offseason for Indiana basketball with a lower body injury. He has started to go through pregame warmups so a return could be on the horizon.

Quick Hitters

Who? Indiana basketball (15-8, 6-6 B1G) vs Wisconsin (16-6, 8-3 B1G)

When? Feb. 7, 2026 • 12 PM ET

Where? Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) • Bloomington, Ind.

TV: FOX (Kevin Kugler, LaPhonso Ellis)

Radio: IU Radio Network (Don Fischer, Errek Suhr, John Herrick)

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content on X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.