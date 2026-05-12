Indiana basketball lands Maryland Eastern Shore guard Justin Monden
Indiana basketball has landed a new addition to their backcourt for the upcoming 2026-27 season as it was announced Maryland Eastern Shore guard Justin Monden has commited to play for Darian DeVries and the Hoosiers.
Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68 was the first to report the news.
The addition of Justin Monden makes him the 7th commitment via the transfer portal for Indiana basketball this offseason. He joins guards Markus Burton, Darren Harris, Jaeden Mustaf, and Bryce Lindsay in the backcourt rotation.
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Monden, a Raleigh, N.C native, played his high school basketball his senior year at Word of God Christian Academy. New Indiana basketball assistant coach Thomas Carr has ties at that school with him spending time on the coaching staff there.
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Monden is a 6-foot guard that appeared in 32 games for Maryland Eastern Shore averaging 6.0 points, 1.6 assists and 1.2 rebounds per game last season. He shot 40.1percent overall 27 percent from three.
Prior to playing just one season at Maryland Eastern Shore, Monden spent his first two seasons of college playing for Georgia Southwestern State. He appeared in a total of 53 games there were he averaged 12.2 points as a sophomore and 4.4 points as a freshman.
He is expected to have one year of eligibility remaining.
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