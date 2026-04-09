Indiana Basketball Postseason Wrap-Up: Nick Dorn

The 2025-26 Indiana basketball season and the first year under the Darian DeVries era is officially in the books and the Hoosiers now focus on rebuilding for next year.

For the third-straight season in a row, Indiana basketball failed to make the NCAA Tournament with the Hoosiers finishing 18-14 in the first season under DeVries. The Indiana season wrapped up in the Big Ten Tournament with the Hoosiers falling to Northwestern. Indiana would elect to not participate in any postseason tournament with them not making the NCAA Tournament.

Darian DeVries and the Indiana basketball staff will enter into a very important offseason with them having no choice but to hit a homerun in the transfer portal.

Before we fully enter into this pivotal offseason for Indiana, let us take a quick look back and recap each player on the 2025-26 Indiana basketball roster by looking at what they brought to the Hoosiers this past season.

For this recap, we take a look at junior guard Nick Dorn.

(On3+): Transfer Portal Primer: Where things stand as Indiana enters the offseason

Previous: Tayton Conerway, Lamar Wilkerson, Tucker DeVries, Sam Alexis, Reed Bailey, Conor Enright

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