Indiana basketball set to face North Carolina in Preseason Exhibition

Per release, Indiana basketball is set to face the North Carolina Tar Heels in a preseason exhibition contest on Sunday, Oct. 18, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

This exhibition vs North Carolina is Indiana’s second preseason event with the Hoosiers heading to Peru for an international trip next month.

This is the second year in a row Darian DeVries will be taking his Indiana basketball team up to Indianapolis and play in a preseason exhibition at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with the Hoosiers facing and defeating Baylor last season.

Below is the full release.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana men’s basketball program will take on the North Carolina Tar Heels in a preseason exhibition contest on Sunday, Oct. 18, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Tip time and television designation will be announced at a later date.

The two sides have met 16 times on the hardwood, most recently a 77-65 IU victory on Nov. 30, 2022, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

North Carolina (6) and Indiana (5) are two of the six programs in Division I men’s basketball to claim at least five national titles. Both programs rank inside the top-10 in championship game appearances, Final Four appearances, NCAA Tournament appearances, and March Madness victories.

Tickets will be available through Gainbridge Fieldhouse beginning on Thursday, June 18.

Complete Sports Management, the group putting on the event, is an all-encompassing sports events and marketing agency whose core capabilities include the creation of sporting events globally, event management, sponsorship, and hospitality packages. A global brand with a personal touch, Complete Sports Management is responsible for the creation of top-tier sporting events, including the Battle 4 Atlantis Basketball Tournament and the Bahamas Bowl, college football’s longest running international FBS bowl game.

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