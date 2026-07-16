Indiana Basketball Summer Exhibition Postgame Wrap up

TheHoosier.com staff delivers their instant reactions to Indiana Basketball’s summer exhibition against Collège Jean-de-Brébeuf at Assembly Hall.

Talkin’ Bout the Hoosiers host Drew Rosenberg and Basketball Recruiting Analyst Kyler Staley breakdown our first look at the new Indiana Basketball roster after their Wednesday night exhibition while representing Team USA.

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Catch all the analysis and discussion immediately following the conclusion of the game on TheHoosier – On3’s YouTube channel.

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