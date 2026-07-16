Skip to main content
Indiana
Join Now
$1
FOR 5 DAYS, THEN GET 50% OFF FIRST YEAR
TheHoosier
+

The Hoosier Basketball

Indiana Basketball Summer Exhibition Postgame Wrap up

6I5A5606
Drew Rosenberg@drew_rosenberg2
6h

TheHoosier.com staff delivers their instant reactions to Indiana Basketball’s summer exhibition against Collège Jean-de-Brébeuf at Assembly Hall.

Talkin’ Bout the Hoosiers host Drew Rosenberg and Basketball Recruiting Analyst Kyler Staley breakdown our first look at the new Indiana Basketball roster after their Wednesday night exhibition while representing Team USA.

RELATED: ‘It’s just beautiful basketball’: Indiana put ‘big emphasis’ on two-big lineup this offseason and excited about early returns

Catch all the analysis and discussion immediately following the conclusion of the game on TheHoosier – On3’s YouTube channel.

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content on XFacebookYouTubeSpotifyApple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.

Discuss This Article

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things The Hoosier in the The Hoosier Hangout.

The Hoosier Hangout

RECOMMENDATIONS

Curated by editors

KEEP SCROLLING

More from The Hoosier

More The Hoosier News