Indiana basketball to hire Pacers VP Ryan Carr to general manager-like role

Indiana has joined the growing list of programs that have created a general manager-like role, as Ryan Carr, current senior vice president of player personnel for the Indiana Pacers, will join Darian DeVries’ staff, TheHoosier.com can confirm.

Carr’s title will be executive director of basketball. Jeff Rabjohns of Peegs.com was first to break the story.

Carr is a Washington state native and a student manager under Hall of Fame head coach Bob Knight from 1992 to 1996 and landed an internship position with the Pacers following his graduation from IU.

Carr worked under Larry Bird with the Pacers, who frequently spoke to Carr’s work ethic and drive to rise through the organization. He worked for the Pacers in their video department from 1996 to 1999, followed by a stint as a UTEP assistant coach from 1999 to 2003.

Carr returned to Indianapolis after his time in El Paso, joining the Pacers as a scout from 2003 to 2008, where he was promoted to an assistant director role in the scouting department.

He held that role for just one year, as he was promoted to director of scouting in 2009, a position he held for nine years until Carr received another promotion in 2018 to director of player personnel.

After just one season with that title, he added senior vice president to his role in 2019, where he has been ever since. The move to the college ranks is a homecoming of sorts, as IU is where his basketball career began, with Knight being a key mentor for him along with Bird.

Carr is highly respected in the basketball scouting community, as his responsibilities with the Pacers’ predraft and player evaluations should translate to managing Indiana’s roster at the Big Ten level.

His hiring is a major step for IU basketball, as it joins several other programs with the addition of a high-level executive to manage the NIL and roster construction rather than the head coach having to manage everything at once.

Statement from Indiana on Carr’s addition to the basketball staff:

”Indiana head men’s basketball coach Darian DeVries announced the Executive Director of Basketball Ryan Carr, a former Indiana men’s basketball manager and 1996 graduate, on Monday.

“He brings over two decades of NBA front office experience with the Indiana Pacers, rising from a regional scout to Senior Vice President of Player Personnel. His role with the Hoosiers will focus on roster building. He will report directly to DeVries and will assist with other areas of the program, as well.”

