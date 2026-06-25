Indiana basketball to host Exhibition against Collège Jean-de-Brébeuf

Indiana basketball has added yet another exhibition game to their preseason scheudle.

Per release, members of the Indiana men’s basketball team will be representing the USA in the fourth edition of the FISU (International University Sports Federation) America Games in Lima, Peru, later this summer. In that capacity, an exhibition against Collège Jean-de-Brébeuf, a secondary school based out of Montreal, Quebec, has been scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 15, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Indiana has also schedule preseason exhibition games vs North Carolina and Western Kentucky, as well.

Below is the full release.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Members of the Indiana men’s basketball team will be representing the USA in the fourth edition of the FISU (International University Sports Federation) America Games in Lima, Peru, later this summer. In that capacity, an exhibition against Collège Jean-de-Brébeuf, a secondary school based out of Montreal, Quebec, has been scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 15, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Doors will open to the public at 5:30 p.m. ET. Parking around the facility (Gates 2, 4, 12, and 14) will be free.

Tickets will be sold here: https://iuhoosiers.evenue.net/events/MBSG

Donors and season ticket holders will be contacted for presale opportunities.

The game will be played using standard NCAA rules.

About FISU America Games

Since its founding in 1949, the International University Sports Federation is the key driver to expand the role and reach of university sport around the world. FISU believes that sports values and sports practice work in perfect synchronicity within one’s university studies.

FISU offers opportunity and inspiration to students around the world to play sport. The health, wellbeing, and experiences that students gain from sport help them become active members in our global society.

UniUSA is the official representative and governing body for the United States in the FISU America Games. All logistics managed by BTI Events LLC.

About the Hoosiers

The Indiana men’s basketball program, under second-year head coach Darian DeVries, brought in seven transfers in junior guards Markus Burton (Notre Dame), Darren Harris (Duke), Bryce Linday (Villanova), and Jaeden Mustaf (Georgia Tech), senior guard Justin Monden (Maryland Eastern Shore), and junior bigs Aiden Sherrell (Alabama) and Samet Yiğitoğlu (SMU).

The Hoosiers return sophomore forward Trent Sisley (4.2ppg, 2.8rpg) and brought in a four-man recruiting class of forwards Vaughn Karvala (Bella Vista Prep) and Trevor Manhertz (Christ School), guard Prince-Alexander Moody (St. Paul VI), and center Clemens Sokolov (Germany).

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