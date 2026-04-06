Indiana basketball's 1975-76 undefeated national championship team speaks at Final Four

Members of Indiana basketball’s 1975-76 undefeated national championship team spoke with the media Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium ahead of the 2026 national title game between Michigan and UConn.

Below is their full Q&A.

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