Indiana 2027 commit Chase Branham transferring to La Lumiere for senior season

Indiana 2027 commit Chase Branham will be playing his final high school season at La Lumiere in La Porte, Indiana.

Branham spent his first three seasons playing for Logan-Rogersville (Mo.) and led the school to a state championship this season. He averaged 21.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists a game this year.

Takeaways: 5 thoughts on Indiana commit Chase Branham during May live evaluation period

La Lumiere plays on the national EYBL Scholastic League, one of the top high school national leagues.

Branham was selected for the USA Junior National Team Mini Camp this spring.

The 6-foot-4 Branham is a legit combo guard who can play on and off the ball. He’s shown the ability to score with the ball in his hands, creating off of the dribble, or using terrific off-ball movement to find open scoring opportunities.

“They see me as a guy who can be versatile and play multiple positions in there system,” Branham told TheHoosier of Indiana’s plan for him. “I can play the one and handle the ball but also be able to run another guard position and play off. Also I am someone who matches what they are wanting in a player and as a person.”

Branham is ranked the No. 29 player in the Rivals Industry Rankings and the No. 5 shooting guard.

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