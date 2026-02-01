Darian DeVries discusses end of double-OT inbounds play for game-winner against UCLA

With 1.5 seconds remaining in double-overtime, Indiana lined up on the baseline under UCLA’s basket with a chance to win the game.

Tucker DeVries was the in bounder, while Sam Alexis lined up left of the left block. Lamar Wilkerson lined up inside of the left block and came off of a screen from Alexis. Nick Dorn was on the right elbow and flared out to the far wing. All of that action left a huge gap on the right half of the paint.

While that was ongoing, it was Trent Sisley who made a hard cut down the left side of the paint, keeping all of the right side open.

“We went over that play five times yesterday at the end of practice, five times last night, and five times this morning,” UCLA Mick Cronin said about the final play. “We showed that play on film ten times in the last two days.”

Tucker DeVries had a perfect pass to Sisley’s right hand. Sisley went up for a layup and got fouled, heading to the line with 0.3 seconds remaining.

“Yeah, we had two options on it,” Darian DeVries said postgame. “The first one, based on how they kind of ran their out of bounds defense, was to get the slip to the rim on the backside. And then if that wasn’t open, try to get Lamar coming out or another slip coming to the rim.

“So fortunately, the first option was it.”

Sisley would hit the first free throw and miss the second, giving Indiana the 98-97 win.

Indiana shows ‘guts’ in gritty double-overtime win at UCLA

Sisley finished with three points — all from the foul line and in the second half.

“Yeah, we told him (Sisley) like, ‘If you catch it, it’s no hesitation.’ Like, ‘You’re catching, you’re already up in your shooting motion’,” DeVries said. “So, he did a good job of going with force and able to draw the foul.”

Sisley played just six minutes in regulation, compared to eight minutes in both overtime periods. His play was needed with a shortened bench due to Tayton Conerway’s injury sidelining him for the game, and Conor Enright and Reed Bailey fouling out.

“I just thought it showed a lot of guts, a lot of character, a lot of poise by a lot of different guys and having the ability to be ready when your number’s called,” DeVries added. “We had guys in spots they’ve never played before.”

Indiana has now won three games in a row after a four-game losing steak. its wins are at Rutgers and then two Quad 1 wins over No. 12 Purdue and then UCLA.

Indiana wraps up its West Coast swing on Tuesday night against USC.

