Indiana didn't just beat Alabama in the Rose Bowl, it dominated in historic fashion

Perched above the south end zone at Rose Bowl Stadium sits a small LED scoreboard. With a manual clock at its center and a Spanish-style tiling roof overhead, its simplicity embodies everything the Rose Bowl stands for.

It may feel antiquated — and it’s certainly dwarfed by the massive videoboards of the modern era — but the Rose Bowl has clung to the history of its old-fashioned scoreboard despite adding screens to its north and east sides.

Most fans might overlook it, but what the tiny scoreboard read following the 2026 Rose Bowl Game told a story that would’ve been unfathomable even just a few years ago.

Indiana 38, Alabama 3.

It was the Hoosiers’ first-ever victory in the Rose Bowl Game, a historic moment by any stretch of the imagination. Because of who they beat and how they beat them, Jan. 1, 2026, will be forever etched in the memories of anyone associated with Indiana football.

IU didn’t just win — it absolutely dominated the 18-time national champion Crimson Tide in its first Rose Bowl appearance since 1968. Just writing that feels off, but it was reality for the 90,000-plus inside the stadium and the millions watching on television.

The 35 points that the Hoosiers won by at the Rose Bowl were the most in over 10 years, and just the fifth time ever the bowl game saw its champion win by at least five touchdowns.

Curt Cignetti has built a wagon of a football team, and it’s headed to the College Football Playoff semifinals as a result, bucking a trend that included the first six CFP quarterfinal games. Each team with a first-round bye lost its opening game, except Indiana. Again, the Hoosiers didn’t just survive and advance; they showed they were the superior football program at this very moment.

“It’s a great win for our football program. I’m proud of our players, our coaches, and everyone. Again, a big win against a team that’s got great tradition like that and history, a lot of good players, and a great head football coach,” Cignetti said following the victory.

He will always understate a win, and that is a testament to how he runs his football team. Indiana never flaunts and isn’t flashy, but it wins — and it’s won 14 times in as many games this season.

Indiana almost parallels what the Rose Bowl stands for in terms of lack of extravagance, but until now, the Hoosiers hadn’t conquered “The Granddaddy of them All,” making Thursday’s victory just that much more special.

The Hoosiers didn’t win with highlight-reel plays; they broke Alabama’s will. The Crimson Tide are historically known for having the more physical team, but on New Year’s Day, it was Indiana that physically dominated the lines of scrimmage.

“It’s just imposing your will on another person,” left tackle Carter Smith said postgame.

“That’s one of the biggest things in our room. We knew that they’re a big, heavy-set group, and they have a talented front seven. But as long as we stay the course and keep driving your feet, pounding the rock, it’s gonna eventually break through, and I think you saw that it did.”

Indiana’s running game totaled 215 yards, while Alabama was only able to rush for 23 yards throughout the ballgame. The numbers show an incredible discrepancy, and it was clear just by watching the contest unfold.

Cignetti’s group was the aggressor on both the offensive and defensive lines, with the Hoosiers’ defense playing with a visible chip on its shoulder.

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti lifts the trophy as players celebrate with a rose petal dunk after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“We like being the underdogs, we like people thinking that we’re ‘just old Indiana,’” defensive tackles coach Pat Kuntz said after becoming a Rose Bowl champion.

“That’s all we need. We like that mentality. Like, I hate it when we’re favored. I want us to be underdogs all the time. That’s our mentality. Never satisfied, always humble and hungry”.

With a mentality of always wanting more and constantly looking to out-tough the opponent, Indiana’s defense put on a show. The three points Kalen DeBoer’s team scored were its lowest total since last season, and only once this century was the Crimson Tide held to fewer than the three it scored against the Hoosiers on Thursday.

Indiana’s defense wasn’t just great — it was historic. The way the defensive front dominated the line of scrimmage was unfathomable considering the opponent, and it was able to do so on one of the grandest stages in college football.

“But this game right here was an insane experience. I mean, Alabama, SEC juggernaut, you know what I mean?” defensive lineman Daniel Ndukwe said after the ballgame.

“We knew we had to bring our best, and we knew it was going to be a physical game and the more physical team would come out on top”.

If you didn’t know who the more physical team was by the game’s end, the final score told the story. The outdated scoreboard on the south end of the Rose Bowl shut off two hours after the game ended, but Indiana’s 38-3 win over Alabama remains.

And it will remain forever.

The Hoosiers’ journey through the College Football Playoff isn’t over, but what they were able to do against Alabama in the quarterfinals was something Indiana fans would admit was once unfathomable.

Indiana took care of business in an emphatic way. It made a statement on a national stage yet again, but for some reason, this time it feels different.

The pageantry of the game, the history of the opponent, and the large margin of victory combined for the perfect storm. It was a special moment for Cignetti, his staff, and his players as they became the first IU team to be crowned champions of the oldest bowl game in the history of the sport.

The Hoosiers aren’t done just yet, but the 2026 Rose Bowl will go down in history, with two words and two numbers etched into the lore of Cignetti’s Indiana football.

Indiana 38, Alabama 3.

