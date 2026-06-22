Indiana flips UCLA three-star LB commit Cain Brackney

The 2027 Indiana football recruiting class added another commitment as it flipped former UCLA pledge Cain Brackney from Bixby (Ok.).

The three-star linebacker took visits to Indiana and Michigan on the final two weekends of the official visit calendar and made the decision to flip his commitment to the Hoosiers.

Brackney had been committed to UCLA in April after choosing the Bruins over programs like SMU, Iowa State, Kansas and Arkansas.

As a junior Brackney racked up 102 tackles with 12 stops for loss, two hurries and two sacks with a forced fumble and interception.



Defensive coordinator Bryant Haines has been the main lead in recruiting Brackney to Indiana and has had one of the top defensive units for two straight seasons in Bloomington.

Brackney’s commitment comes on the heels of Rivals300 linebacker Jalaythan Mayfield‘s commitment last week — giving the Hoosiers a very solid linebacking core in the 2027 class to go along with three-star Garyon Hobbs.

Brackney is Indiana’s 16th commitment in the 2027 class. It currently ranks 30th in the Rivals Team Rankings.

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content on X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.







