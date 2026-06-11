Hoosier Tailgate Tonight: The 10 Biggest Questions Facing Indiana Football in 2026

Shannon Griffith | Lead Football Analyst | TheHoosier.com

Indiana Football enters the 2026 season in unfamiliar territory.

The Hoosiers are no longer chasing college football’s elite programs.

They are one of them.

After capturing the National Championship, Curt Cignetti’s program now faces one of the most difficult challenges in sports: defending the crown.

Tonight on Hoosier Tailgate, I’ll be breaking down what I believe are the ten biggest questions facing Indiana Football as the Hoosiers prepare for the 2026 season.

While expectations remain sky-high, this year’s team will look different from the group that finished on top of college football. Indiana must replace Fernando Mendoza at quarterback, several key leaders on both sides of the football, and several players who helped establish the championship culture that now defines the program.

→ Can Josh Hoover successfully take over the offense?

→ Who becomes the next leader of the defense?

→ Can Bryant Haines reload another elite defensive unit?

→ And ultimately, can Indiana repeat as National Champions?

Those are just a few of the questions we’ll discuss during tonight’s show.

Before we begin the countdown, we’ll also examine two of the biggest stories currently impacting college football.

The first involves former Indiana quarterback Brendan Sorsby and the recent court ruling allowing him to continue competing at Texas Tech after a two-game suspension. The decision raises significant questions about the NCAA’s authority and about whether college athletics is increasingly governed by the legal system rather than by the NCAA itself.

We’ll also discuss national recognition for Indiana Football after Curt Cignetti and Fernando Mendoza were named to the inaugural TIME 100 Sports list. The honor serves as another reminder of how far the Indiana program has come under Cignetti’s leadership and how the Hoosiers are now viewed on a national stage.

As we count down the ten biggest questions facing Indiana Football, I encourage Hoosier fans to join the discussion and share their own answers.

Which question concerns you the most?

Which question do you believe will define Indiana’s season?

And most importantly, can the Hoosiers make another run at a National Championship?

Join me tonight for Hoosier Tailgate as we begin answering those questions and take a closer look at what could be one of the most anticipated seasons in Indiana Football history.

🕰️: 7:30 PM

🎥: https://www.youtube.com/live/CAqWOrN_HLA?si=o1g_x_BLpU9DLdBF

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