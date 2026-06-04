Hoosier Football Tailgate Tonight: Breaking Down Indiana's Rising 2027 Recruiting Class

Shannon Griffith | Lead Football Analyst | TheHoosier.com

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana Football’s 2027 recruiting class continues to gain momentum, and tonight on Hoosier Football Tailgate we’ll take a deep dive into one of the most important recruiting groups of the Curt Cignetti era.

Following recent commitments from defensive lineman Reinaldo Perez and running back Da’Jon Talley-Rhodes, the Hoosiers now sit with 11 commitments in the 2027 class, including four blue-chip prospects according to On3 rankings.

The class has quickly become one of the most intriguing recruiting groups in the Big Ten, featuring talent from Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Maryland, Georgia, Massachusetts, and Washington D.C.

Tonight’s show will examine how Indiana’s class stacks up against the rest of the Big Ten and why this group could become a foundational recruiting class for the future of the program.

We’ll begin with Recruiting Showdown 2.0, analyzing Indiana’s current national ranking, Big Ten standing, class score, blue-chip count, and overall trajectory under Curt Cignetti.

From there, we’ll break down the four cornerstone commitments currently leading the class:

Myles Smith (EDGE)

Mason McDermott (OT)

Reinaldo Perez (DL)

Da’Jon Talley-Rhodes (RB)

Each prospect brings a unique skill set and fills a premium position need for Indiana’s roster moving forward.

We’ll also discuss what I’m calling the Future Offensive Core, featuring quarterback Jameson Purcell, wide receivers Branden Sharpe and Jordan Carrasquillo, and offensive tackle Jeremiah Jones.

On the defensive side, we’ll evaluate Garyon Hobbs, Brady Scott, and Rico Jackson while discussing how Bryant Haines continues to shape the future identity of Indiana’s defense.

One of the featured segments tonight will be our Position Breakdown Board, which examines where Indiana currently stands by position group and identifies areas where the staff may continue to focus its recruiting efforts.

We’ll also head inside Griff’s Video Room for a film-based evaluation of the class, discussing player traits, development potential, positional value, and overall fit within Indiana’s offensive and defensive systems.

Finally, we’ll unveil our Recruiting Big Board Awards, including:

Biggest Recruiting Win

Highest Ceiling Prospect

Most Explosive Player

Most Underrated Commit

Future Class Leader

Best Offensive Prospect

Recruiting remains the lifeblood of every successful college football program, and Indiana’s ability to continue attracting and developing talent will be a major factor in determining whether the Hoosiers can sustain their recent success under Curt Cignetti.

Join us tonight at 7:30 PM ET as we break down the future of Indiana Football.

The standard is rising in Bloomington, and the future is bright.

LINK: https://www.youtube.com/live/cLlBB2shOYc?si=A7gGMRneU2P3xByg