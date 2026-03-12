Indiana Adds Experience in the Secondary: Breaking Down Portal Corners AJ Harris and Jiquan Sanks

Shannon Griffith | Lead Football Analyst | TheHoosier.com

Indiana continues to build its roster through the transfer portal, and two recent additions to the Hoosier secondary could play an important role in strengthening the defense heading into the upcoming season.

On the latest episode of Hoosier Football Tailgate, Coach Griff takes a closer look at transfer defensive backs AJ Harris (Penn State) and Jiquan Sanks (Cincinnati) and what each player could bring to Indiana’s defensive backfield.

With the physical passing attacks across the Big Ten, depth and experience at cornerback are critical. Indiana’s coaching staff addressed that need through the portal by adding two players who have competed at a high level and bring different skill sets to the secondary.

AJ Harris: Length and Physical Coverage Ability

Former Penn State cornerback AJ Harris arrives in Bloomington with the traits coaches covet in an outside corner.

Harris possesses the size and length to match up against bigger receivers and has experience playing press coverage against elite competition. His ability to disrupt receivers at the line of scrimmage and stay physical through the route makes him an intriguing fit in Indiana’s defensive scheme.

During the Hoosier Football Tailgate film breakdown, several aspects of Harris’ game stand out.

First is his press technique. Harris shows the ability to use his hands effectively at the line of scrimmage, forcing receivers off their timing and narrowing throwing windows.

Second is his recovery speed. Even when receivers gain early separation, Harris demonstrates the closing speed necessary to recover and contest throws downfield.

Finally, Harris shows a willingness to support the run. Cornerbacks who tackle consistently are valuable in Big Ten play, and Harris has shown the physicality needed to help on the perimeter.

With his frame and experience, Harris has the potential to compete for a significant role on the outside.

Jiquan Sanks: Versatility and Competitive Toughness

Transfer defensive back Jiquan Sanks, who arrives from Cincinnati, brings another element to the Hoosier secondary—versatility.

Sanks has experience in multiple coverage looks and shows the instincts necessary to play in both man and zone concepts. His ability to read quarterbacks and break on the football gives Indiana another defensive back capable of creating plays.

In the film study, Sanks displays strong ball awareness, particularly when tracking the football in the air. Defensive backs who consistently locate the ball often turn pass breakups into interceptions, and Sanks has shown that potential.

Another notable aspect of Sanks’ game is his physical tackling ability. In today’s game, cornerbacks must contribute in run support and screen defense, and Sanks shows the willingness to step downhill and make plays in space.

His versatility could allow Indiana’s defensive staff to deploy him in multiple roles, including outside corner or nickel situations depending on the matchup.

Strengthening the Hoosier Secondary

Adding experienced defensive backs through the portal has become an important strategy across college football, particularly in conferences like the Big Ten where teams regularly feature talented receivers and balanced offenses.

With Harris and Sanks entering the program, Indiana adds two players who bring experience, athleticism, and competitive toughness to the secondary.

Competition within the defensive backfield will be one of the storylines to watch as the Hoosiers continue preparing for the season. Strong play at cornerback can allow a defense to be more aggressive with its pass rush and coverage schemes.

If Harris and Sanks develop quickly within the system, Indiana could see meaningful improvement in pass defense and overall secondary depth.

Watch the Full Film Breakdown

For a deeper look at both players, including detailed film analysis and coaching insights, watch the latest episode of Hoosier Football Tailgate hosted by Coach Griff.

The episode features:

Film breakdown of AJ Harris

Film breakdown of Jiquan Sanks

Analysis of how both players fit Indiana’s defensive system

What their additions mean for the Hoosier secondary moving forward

As Indiana continues to reshape its roster through the transfer portal, the development of players like Harris and Sanks could play an important role in the Hoosiers’ defensive success.

