Hoosier Tailgate Returns Tonight: Indiana Football Has Become “The Hunted”

Shannon Griffith | Lead Football Analyst | TheHoosier.com

After taking a week off, Hoosier Tailgate returns tonight with what I believe is one of the most fascinating offseason conversations surrounding Indiana football heading into the 2026 season.

For years, Indiana football operated as the underdog.

That’s gone now.

The Hoosiers are no longer sneaking up on anybody. Curt Cignetti has elevated this program into the national conversation, and with that success comes an entirely different challenge — sustaining it.

Tonight on Hoosier Tailgate powered by TheHoosier.com and On3, I’ll dive into what I think is the biggest offseason question nobody is really talking about:

Can Indiana handle becoming “The Hunted”?

As a former head football coach, I can tell you there is a massive psychological difference between building success and defending it. It’s one thing to play with a chip on your shoulder when nobody expects you to win. It’s another thing entirely when every opponent circles you on the schedule and spends the offseason studying how to take you down.

We’ve seen this happen across college football.

Programs like TCU, LSU, and Washington all experienced the challenge of handling success once expectations changed. Some sustained it. Some didn’t.

That’s what makes this next phase of Indiana football so interesting.

Tonight’s show will also cover several major topics around Indiana football and the national college football landscape.

We’ll discuss Greg Sankey’s recent comments suggesting the SEC remains deeper than the Big Ten and whether the balance of power in college football is beginning to shift.

We’ll also talk about the NCAA denying former Indiana quarterback Brendan Sorsby’s appeal for reinstatement and what that situation says about the growing gambling concerns across college athletics.

I’ll also have reaction and video from Indiana football’s annual Huber’s Winery event this week. One thing that stood out to me Wednesday night was how different the energy around this program feels right now. The expectations surrounding Indiana football have changed dramatically, and honestly, you could feel it in the room.

We’ll also touch on Curt Cignetti driving the pace car at the Indianapolis 500 and what that says about Indiana football becoming part of the mainstream sports culture across the state.

On the recruiting front, Indiana continues building momentum heading into June official visits. We’ll discuss recent commitments, recruiting priorities, and the NIL Standard article that evaluated roster values across the Power Four landscape. Indiana is no longer operating financially like an underdog program, and that matters moving forward.

Later in the show, I’ll also break down several schematic areas Big Ten teams are likely studying this offseason when preparing for Indiana, including quick-game concepts, mobile quarterbacks, and ways opponents may try to stress Indiana defensively.

Most importantly, I’ll explain why I believe Curt Cignetti may actually be wired perfectly for this challenge.

Because the hardest thing in college football isn’t arriving.

It’s staying there.

Join us tonight live on Hoosier Tailgate as we break it all down.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/live/rOphz4K7uf4?si=kRVvGQFpyq1LeYp5

Time: 7:30 PM