Indiana Football Game Preview: Peach Bowl – key storyline, injury report, how to watch

Indiana football continues their College Football Playoff run in Atlanta, where they’ll face off against Oregon in the Peach Bowl.

The top-ranked Hoosiers took down Alabama 38-3 in the Rose Bowl, and come into this one with a 14-0 record.

Oregon is 13-1 on the season and is coming off a dominant win against Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl. Their only loss of the season came at home against Indiana. Head coach Dan Lanning is in his 4th year with the Ducks, boasting a 48-7 record.

The winner of the Peach Bowl will face off against the winner of the Fiesta Bowl between Miami and Ole Miss in the National Championship.

Below is the full preview ahead of the Peach Bowl.

Peach Bowl Q&A: Curt Cignetti, Dan Lanning talk upcoming College Football Playoff clash

Key Storyline

Can the Indiana pass rush get to Dante Moore again?

In their matchup earlier this season, Bryant Haines’ defense made it extremely difficult for Dante Moore and the Oregon offense to move the football.

All season, Oregon has done a terrific job of protecting Moore, except against Indiana. In the 13 other games, Moore was sacked 14 times, but against Indiana, he was sacked six times.

The first matchup was the world’s introduction to Haines’ pressure disguises that have routinely confused opposing quarterbacks.

The only difference now is that Dante Moore has seen it before.

Friday’s game will be the first time a quarterback faces the Indiana defense again in the same season since Curt Cignetti and his staff took over, and they recognize the challenge of facing Oregon again.

“It’s hard to beat a great team twice,” Cignetti told reporters Saturday.

One name that could be a critical factor for Indiana is Mikail Kamara.

Kamara led the Hoosiers in sacks a year ago, but has struggled to match last season’s production due to some lingering injuries and opponents’ dedicated focus on him.

Last week against Alabama, Kamara recorded his first sack since week two. Could that get him going for the rest of the season?

With Indiana already thin on the defensive line, they will need him to play a big role against Oregon.

If Indiana is going to find success against Oregon as they did in the first matchup, it will come from their ability to rush the passer.

The question now is, how will both sides adjust their schemes ahead of the rematch?

Will the Ducks be more prepared for the Hoosiers’ stunts and simulated pressures, or will Indiana show something new that Oregon has not seen from them before?

Indiana, Oregon set for Peach Bowl rematch where adjustments will be key

Matchup History

This will be the fifth time Indiana Football and Oregon face off with the first four games being split.

The Hoosiers have won the two most recent matchups with the first happening in 2004 and the most recent matchup being won earlier this year.

Indiana won that game 30-20 on the road as Fernando Mendoza led the way passing for 215 yards and the go ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Curt Cignetti, Dan Lanning headline elite coaching matchup to decide national title berth

Injury Report

Indiana

Stephen Daley – OUT

Kellan Wyatt – OUT

Amariyun Knighten – OUT

Bryson Bonds – OUT

Lee Beebe Jr. – OUT

Brendan Franke – OUT

Andrew DePaepe – OUT

Oregon

Daylen Austin – OUT

Jordon Davison – OUT

Kingston Lopa – OUT

Kyler Kasper – OUT

Sione Laulea – OUT

Evan Stewart – OUT

Justius Lowe – OUT

Solomon Davis – OUT

Makhi Hughes – OUT

Da’Jaun Riggs – OUT

Jayden Limar – OUT

Gernorris Wilson – OUT

Noah Whittington – QUESTIONABLE

Peach Bowl Q&A: Indiana players talk prep ahead of Oregon clash

Quick Hitters

Who? #5 Oregon 13-1 (8-1) vs #1 Indiana 14-0 (9-0)

When? Jan. 9 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Where? Mercedez-Benz Stadium | Atlanta, Ga.

TV: ESPN

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network

Spread: Indiana -3.5 per BetMGM

Over/Under: 46.5 per BetMGM

