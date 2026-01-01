Indiana Football Game Preview: Rose Bowl – key storyline, injury report, how to watch

Indiana football begins their College Football Playoff run in Pasadena, where they’ll face off against Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

The top-ranked Hoosiers have not played since their 13-10 Big Ten Championship win over Ohio State in Indianapolis, and come into this one with a 13-0 record.

Alabama is 11-3 on the season and is coming off a comeback win on the road against Oklahoma in the first round of the playoffs. Kalen DeBoer is in his second year with the Crimson Tide, having gone 20-7 in that time.

DeBoer and his staff have strong ties to Indiana, as he served as the offensive coordinator under Tom Allen in 2019 before leaving to become the head coach of Fresno State. Defensive Coordinator Kane Wommack was the Hoosiers’ defensive coordinator and linebackers coach from 2019-20.

Both teams will be looking to get to the Peach Bowl, where the winner will face off against the winner of the Orange Bowl between Texas Tech and Oregon.

Below is the full preview ahead of the Rose Bowl.

Key Storyline

Ty Simpson vs Indiana’s pass defense

The Hoosier defense has faced several difficult tests this season and has passed them all to this point, but the Alabama offense presents a different challenge.

Everything the Crimson Tide wants to do on offense goes through Ty Simpson and their passing attack.

Alabama was 2nd to last in the SEC, averaging 109.9 rush yards per game. For reference, Indiana has the same number of 200+ yard rushing games as Alabama, 100+ yard rushing games.

Despite their inability to run the football, the Crimson Tide has had little trouble scoring, averaging 31.4 points per game behind their pass game.

‘Dictate the game’: Indiana’s defensive game plan is set vs Alabama. Can IU keep the Tide a one-dimensional offense?

Against Indiana’s top three run defense, Alabama will have to win this one through the air.

The Hoosiers have allowed 250 passing yards just three times and have yet to allow a 300-yard passer. Simpson has had at least 250 yards in eight games this year for the Tide.

Bryant Haines’ defense plays a lot of zone coverage on the back end, and Simpson has found some success this year against zone.

If Simpson has time to throw, it could be problematic against the Hoosiers’ zone schemes. Getting pressure and keeping Simpson uncomfortable will be crucial for Indiana.

Creating pressure also happens to be one of Haines’ biggest strengths, as he uses simulated pressure and pre-snap disguises to confuse opposing offenses and create mismatches to help get home on the quarterback.

If Indiana can consistently get pressure on Simpson and keep him guessing at the line of scrimmage, they will have a great chance at slowing down the Alabama offense.

IUFB Q&A: Defensive coordinator Bryant Haines, players talk Rose Bowl clash with Alabama

Matchup History

This will be the first matchup between Indiana Football and Alabama.

Indiana and Alabama had one common opponent this year against Wisconsin, with both teams winning by 24.

How Indiana and Alabama shaped each other’s paths to the Rose Bowl

Injury Report

Indiana defensive lineman Stephen Daley suffered a lower body injury after the win against Ohio State and will be out for the season.

Indiana pass rusher Kellan Wyatt is out for the season after suffering an injury vs Michigan State.

Running back Lee Beebe suffered a knee injury in week three and will miss the rest of the 2025 season.

Redshirt-senior safety Bryson Bonds is out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury in week one.

Kickoff specialist Brendan Franke is questionable after missing the last month. He was probably but got downgraded yesterday.

IUFB Q&A: Offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan, players talk Rose Bowl clash with Alabama

Quick Hitters

Who? #9 Alabama 11-3 (7-1) vs #1 Indiana 13-0 (9-0)

When? Jan. 1 | 4:00 p.m. ET

Where? Rose Bowl Stadium | Pasadena, Cal.

TV: ESPN

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network

Spread: Indiana -7 per BetMGM

Over/Under: 48.5 per BetMGM

